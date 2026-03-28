Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $10.66 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,969,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,355 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,294,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,344 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,779,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,743 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,438,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,405,000 after buying an additional 1,616,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,009,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,754,000 after buying an additional 199,289 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

See Also

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