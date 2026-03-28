Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.09 Million in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,229,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 152.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 839,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,314 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 351.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 363,682 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,405,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 488.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after buying an additional 234,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $63.72.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.