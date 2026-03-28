BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TSE ZAG opened at C$13.63 on Friday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$13.58 and a one year high of C$14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.89.

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About BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

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Further Reading

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an aggregate bond index, net of expenses. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

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