BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of TSE ZAG opened at C$13.63 on Friday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$13.58 and a one year high of C$14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.89.
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