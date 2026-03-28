Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $233,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,227.60. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $695.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.12. The company has a market capitalization of $323.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $789.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

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Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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