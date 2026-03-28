Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD) Announces Earnings Results

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($4.84) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Volcon had a negative net margin of 1,758.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of ($0.66) million for the quarter.

Volcon Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ EMPD opened at $3.97 on Friday. Volcon has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Volcon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity at Volcon

In related news, major shareholder Atg Capital Opportunities Fund purchased 559,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $2,616,976.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,060,000. This trade represents a 14.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,119,771 shares of company stock worth $5,349,670 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Volcon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc (NASDAQ: EMPD) is a Texas‐based powersports company specializing in the design, development and distribution of electric off-road vehicles. Headquartered in Austin, Volcon aims to introduce zero-emission solutions to the traditionally gas-powered UTV and dirt bike markets. The company’s modular vehicle platforms blend electric drivetrains with rugged chassis designs, targeting recreational and utility riders seeking sustainable alternatives for trail, sand and farm use.

Volcon’s product lineup includes the Stag, a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle (UTV) engineered for work and play; the Grunt, an entry-level electric dirt bike offering trail-ready performance; and the Ranger, a dual-purpose e-adventure motorcycle suited for longer off-road excursions.

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