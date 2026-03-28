Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 14,088 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 3.5%

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $89.34 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

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