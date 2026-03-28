Hourglass Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1%

JEPI opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

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