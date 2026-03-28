Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $223.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.98 and its 200-day moving average is $212.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

Further Reading

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