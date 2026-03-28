Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $2.44 Million Position in LCI Industries $LCII

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of LCI Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $1,427,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 334,973 shares in the company, valued at $47,820,745.48. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,297.20. This represents a 33.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,137,900. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE LCII opened at $121.33 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.31 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCII. Zacks Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LCI Industries

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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