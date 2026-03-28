Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$164.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$220.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$205.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$197.86.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$172.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$194.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$167.05. The company has a market cap of C$78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.08. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$96.18 and a 1 year high of C$226.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 63.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Wheaton Precious Metals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded WPM to Buy, arguing that Wheaton’s low‑risk streaming model and diversified growth are underappreciated by the market — this upgrade likely boosted investor appetite today. UBS Upgrade Article

UBS upgraded WPM to Buy, arguing that Wheaton’s low‑risk streaming model and diversified growth are underappreciated by the market — this upgrade likely boosted investor appetite today. Positive Sentiment: Zacks revised up multiple near‑term and fiscal EPS forecasts (Q2/Q3 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028), indicating analysts now expect stronger earnings — supports a higher valuation and helps justify buying interest. (Zacks / MarketBeat research notes)

Zacks revised up multiple near‑term and fiscal EPS forecasts (Q2/Q3 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028), indicating analysts now expect stronger earnings — supports a higher valuation and helps justify buying interest. (Zacks / MarketBeat research notes) Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces are re‑examining WPM’s valuation after recent volatility; these analyses may keep trading active as investors reassess whether the premium P/E is warranted given growth expectations. Valuation Article

Coverage pieces are re‑examining WPM’s valuation after recent volatility; these analyses may keep trading active as investors reassess whether the premium P/E is warranted given growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Berenberg cut its price target on Wheaton (to 13,000 GBp), a bearish signal that can cap upside and temper momentum coming from upgrades. Berenberg PT Cut

Berenberg cut its price target on Wheaton (to 13,000 GBp), a bearish signal that can cap upside and temper momentum coming from upgrades. Negative Sentiment: A recent article flagged Wheaton’s 2026 dividend increase and raised questions about sustainability — that could pressure sentiment if investors worry about payout coverage or capital allocation trade‑offs. Dividend Sustainability Article

About Wheaton Precious Metals

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Wheaton is the world’s premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate.

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