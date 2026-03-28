Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $636.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $679.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $700.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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