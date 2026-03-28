Brokerages Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT at $47.57

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.5714.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Guggenheim raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Castle Biosciences to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.26. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $699.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $192,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,133.52. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $483,594.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,804.97. This trade represents a 45.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,600. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 139,100.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company’s proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company’s flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

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