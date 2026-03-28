Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $110.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $4,424,078.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,372.39. The trade was a 44.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,414 shares of company stock worth $7,850,479. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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