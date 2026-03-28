Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 37,150 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,150 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $29,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHM opened at $47.79 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index. The Index tracks publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the United States dollar-denominated, short-term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds and pre-refunded bonds.

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