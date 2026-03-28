Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by InvesTrust

InvesTrust lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. InvesTrust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $142.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $331.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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