Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $61,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

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Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

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