Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Holdings Trimmed by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $20,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 113,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 146,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.