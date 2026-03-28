Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a 0.6% increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

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Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

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Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker ERH. Managed by Allspring Global Investments, the fund seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It primarily invests in the securities of companies operating in the utilities and energy sectors.

The portfolio is broadly diversified across regulated electric, gas and water utilities as well as non-regulated energy-related firms.

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