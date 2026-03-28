Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $24,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after acquiring an additional 144,133 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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