Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

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Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,374.74. This trade represents a 9.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 61,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,252,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,407,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

About Enterprise Products Partners

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Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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