Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 27,619 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,619 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of IWP stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $145.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.93. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

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