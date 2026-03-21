Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 125,234 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,234 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $929,000. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,935,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Exelon Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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