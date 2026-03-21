NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 692.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 730 to GBX 750 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 690 to GBX 765 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 660 to GBX 730 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

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Insider Activity

NatWest Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Stuart Lewis purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 660 per share, with a total value of £3,187.80. Also, insider Gill Whitehead acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 660 per share, with a total value of £3,300. Insiders purchased a total of 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,460 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 526.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.79. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 380.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 705.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 619.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 595.42.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current year.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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