Groupama Asset Managment Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,080 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 12.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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