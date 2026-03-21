Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $13.35 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,248 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

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Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1%

NDAQ stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.77%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $29,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,924,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,542,349.73. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $450,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,568,656.74. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 697,340 shares of company stock worth $66,803,072. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

See Also

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