EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $140.92.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $348,803.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,040.26. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,850. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,371 shares of company stock worth $1,294,698. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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