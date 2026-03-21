5,071 Shares in Globe Life Inc. $GL Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,722,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,340,000 after buying an additional 696,548 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $80,925,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $61,569,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,396,000 after acquiring an additional 147,644 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Globe Life from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $1,809,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,969.04. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $258,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,752.52. This represents a 34.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,041,286 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.6%

GL opened at $136.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $152.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

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