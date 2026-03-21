Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Heritage Commerce
Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce
Heritage Commerce Trading Down 1.6%
HTBK stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $742.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79.
Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.
Heritage Commerce Company Profile
Heritage Commerce Corporation, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank, N.A., a community-oriented financial institution. Traded on NASDAQ under the symbol HTBK, the company focuses on delivering tailored banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Southeastern Michigan.
Heritage Bank, N.A. offers a comprehensive portfolio of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of commercial and consumer clients.
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