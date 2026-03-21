Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

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Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 1.6%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 56.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 16,272.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 495.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 368.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBK stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $742.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corporation, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank, N.A., a community-oriented financial institution. Traded on NASDAQ under the symbol HTBK, the company focuses on delivering tailored banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Southeastern Michigan.

Heritage Bank, N.A. offers a comprehensive portfolio of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of commercial and consumer clients.

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