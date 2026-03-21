Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Standard Investments LLC

Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 18.1% of Standard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Standard Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $367,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 13,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS doubles down on AI infrastructure — Amazon has agreed to buy 1 million Nvidia GPUs through 2027, signaling massive AWS demand for AI inference and reinforcing AWS’s revenue runway. Read More.

AWS doubles down on AI infrastructure — Amazon has agreed to buy 1 million Nvidia GPUs through 2027, signaling massive AWS demand for AI inference and reinforcing AWS’s revenue runway. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Delivery automation push — Amazon acquired Rivr, a stair‑climbing delivery‑robot startup, which can reduce last‑mile costs and support scaling of doorstep delivery pilots. This is a strategic operational bet that could lower long‑term delivery costs. Read More.

Delivery automation push — Amazon acquired Rivr, a stair‑climbing delivery‑robot startup, which can reduce last‑mile costs and support scaling of doorstep delivery pilots. This is a strategic operational bet that could lower long‑term delivery costs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Prime Day moved to June — Pulling Prime Day earlier can front‑load sales into Q2, helping near‑term revenue and advertising trends at a time when quarterly momentum matters to investors. That timing shift is being viewed as a tactical way to support quarterly results. Read More.

Prime Day moved to June — Pulling Prime Day earlier can front‑load sales into Q2, helping near‑term revenue and advertising trends at a time when quarterly momentum matters to investors. That timing shift is being viewed as a tactical way to support quarterly results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New consumer device strategy — Multiple outlets report Amazon is developing an AI‑centric smartphone codenamed “Transformer” built around Alexa and personalization; the project highlights Amazon’s push to embed services but brings execution risk vs. incumbents. Read More.

New consumer device strategy — Multiple outlets report Amazon is developing an AI‑centric smartphone codenamed “Transformer” built around Alexa and personalization; the project highlights Amazon’s push to embed services but brings execution risk vs. incumbents. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alexa+ Europe rollout — Amazon is broadening Alexa+ in the U.K., expanding its AI voice footprint which supports services/retention but is incremental to revenue for now. Read More.

Alexa+ Europe rollout — Amazon is broadening Alexa+ in the U.K., expanding its AI voice footprint which supports services/retention but is incremental to revenue for now. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CapEx and valuation concerns persist — Large AI infrastructure orders and Bezos‑linked fundraising chatter underline heavy spending plans; investors remain worried about margin impact and large capital commitments despite long‑term upside. See ongoing debate over Amazon’s aggressive AI spend. Read More.

CapEx and valuation concerns persist — Large AI infrastructure orders and Bezos‑linked fundraising chatter underline heavy spending plans; investors remain worried about margin impact and large capital commitments despite long‑term upside. See ongoing debate over Amazon’s aggressive AI spend. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and insider signals — Wolfe Research trimmed a price target recently and there’s visible insider selling noted in market summaries, which can weigh on near‑term sentiment even amid bullish long‑term analyst views. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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