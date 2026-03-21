Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,356 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Northern Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Northern Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

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Northern Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.46. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $157.60.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.15%.The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,203.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,472.35. The trade was a 3.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Petrino acquired 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.91 per share, with a total value of $148,910.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,168.12. This trade represents a 42.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,905 shares of company stock worth $5,166,714. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore raised their price target on Northern Trust from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $139.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

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Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

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