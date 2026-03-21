The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $813.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $897.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $845.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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