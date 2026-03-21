The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
Shares of GS stock opened at $813.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $897.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $845.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group
Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman committed $42.5M to a minority stake in TAMP GeoWealth, strengthening its wealth‑management / platform footprint (UMA, tax and AI planning) and creating cross‑sell and recurring‑revenue opportunities. Goldman Sachs to Invest $42.5M in TAMP GeoWealth
- Positive Sentiment: Sources say GS is in early talks to raise at least $10B for a private‑credit fund — a potentially large fee pool that would expand alternatives AUM and diversify revenue away from trading. GS in early talks to raise at least $10B for private credit fund
- Positive Sentiment: CEO commentary flags increased dealmaking in a shifted regulatory backdrop — a constructive signal for advisory pipelines and potential M&A fees. Goldman CEO sees increased dealmaking amid changed regulatory environment
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s energy research (saying oil could top 2008 highs and naming top oil/refiner picks) spotlights a trading/research profit opportunity as oil volatility drives client flows across markets. Oil Could Top All-Time Highs Set in 2008, Warns Goldman
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman published a shareholder letter detailing AI ambitions and the risks that could disrupt its strategy — long‑term productivity gains are offset by implementation and governance risks. Goldman Sachs maps out where it’s pushing AI — and the risks that could upend its strategy
- Neutral Sentiment: Internal moves: Sara Naison‑Tarajano named head of $26B Ayco (operational leadership update that supports wealth/business continuity). Goldman Sachs Names Sara Naison-Tarajano as Head of $26B Ayco
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman is shifting to smaller, rolling layoffs and will make performance‑based cuts beginning in April — may reduce near‑term costs but can weigh on morale, hiring and execution. Goldman Sachs to make small job cuts on performance in April, source says
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded GS from strong‑buy to hold, a headline that can pressure sentiment among retail/quant flows. Zacks Research downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Clients are growing cautious about a potential market rout amid Middle East tensions and rising oil — weaker client risk appetite can dent trading volumes and investment activity. Complacency Is Cracking as Goldman Clients Brace for Stocks Rout
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
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