Epiq Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 265.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,891,000 after buying an additional 4,850,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,297,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,438,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,729,000 after acquiring an additional 927,083 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,372,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,431,000 after acquiring an additional 286,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3026 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.