Robert Chatwani Sells 16,696 Shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Chatwani sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $803,077.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,229.80. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Docusign Trading Down 1.1%

Docusign stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03.

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Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $836.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.23 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docusign

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 21% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Key Docusign News

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — DocuSign reported Q4 revenue and EPS modestly above consensus and reiterated growth guidance, showing continued subscription momentum and giving a near‑term fundamental support for the stock. Proactive: DocuSign beats Q4 estimates

Q4 beat — DocuSign reported Q4 revenue and EPS modestly above consensus and reiterated growth guidance, showing continued subscription momentum and giving a near‑term fundamental support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Large buyback authorized — The board approved a $2.0 billion increase (bringing total authorization to roughly $2.6B), representing a material portion of market cap; buybacks are a direct capital‑allocation tool that can support the share price and signal management confidence. DocuSign press release: buyback

Large buyback authorized — The board approved a $2.0 billion increase (bringing total authorization to roughly $2.6B), representing a material portion of market cap; buybacks are a direct capital‑allocation tool that can support the share price and signal management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Higher trading volume — Volume spiked after the earnings release, which raises short‑term volatility and can amplify both rebounds and selloffs depending on flow. American Banking News: Volume Increase After Earnings

Higher trading volume — Volume spiked after the earnings release, which raises short‑term volatility and can amplify both rebounds and selloffs depending on flow. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears inconsistent — March short‑interest entries in the feed show anomalous “0”/NaN values, so there’s no clear short‑flow signal from these data points at this time.

Short‑interest reporting appears inconsistent — March short‑interest entries in the feed show anomalous “0”/NaN values, so there’s no clear short‑flow signal from these data points at this time. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and cautious notes — Multiple major brokerages trimmed price targets and moved to more cautious ratings (examples include Morgan Stanley, RBC, UBS, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo and others), reducing near‑term upside expectations and contributing to selling pressure. American Banking News: Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target

Analyst cuts and cautious notes — Multiple major brokerages trimmed price targets and moved to more cautious ratings (examples include Morgan Stanley, RBC, UBS, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo and others), reducing near‑term upside expectations and contributing to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — Senior executive Robert Chatwani sold ~16.7k shares (~$803k); while single insider sales can be routine, the filing has weighed on sentiment alongside the analyst downgrades. SEC Form 4: Insider Sale

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Docusign from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Docusign from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docusign

Docusign Company Profile

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DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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