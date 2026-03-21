13,431 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,401,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 13,511.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,386,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,886,000 after buying an additional 10,310,523 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 203.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,918,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,176,000 after buying an additional 2,625,847 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $115,417,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4,121.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,424,000 after buying an additional 2,280,653 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $44.12 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 17.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Truist Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 15.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $651,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,811.99. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $183,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 667 shares in the company, valued at $35,010.83. The trade was a 83.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.