Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 11,930 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,058,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,135,000 after acquiring an additional 852,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,182,000 after purchasing an additional 191,872 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,839,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,508,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,042,000 after purchasing an additional 685,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $264,150,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

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Veralto Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE VLTO opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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