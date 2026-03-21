Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Altimmune from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Down 2.3%

ALT stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $434.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 214,860.98% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

In related news, CEO Jerome Benedict Durso acquired 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,050. This represents a 160.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gill acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,250. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $213,778 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Altimmune by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 48.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 228,995 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, dedicated to the development of vaccines and immunotherapeutics. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms to create intranasal vaccine candidates and novel therapies targeting liver diseases and metabolic disorders. Altimmune’s approach emphasizes the stimulation of both systemic and mucosal immune responses to address unmet medical needs in infectious and chronic conditions.

Among its lead programs, NasoVAX is an investigational intranasal influenza vaccine designed to provide broad, long-lasting protection through a single, non-invasive dose.

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