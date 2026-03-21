Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Reduced by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,217,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,457,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,896,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock worth $118,134,117. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. President Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.

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Alphabet Trading Down 2.0%

GOOGL stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.62 and its 200-day moving average is $292.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

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About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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