Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEI. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE SEI opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 1.13. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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