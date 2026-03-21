iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,963,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Shares of IVV stock opened at $651.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.60. The company has a market cap of $715.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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