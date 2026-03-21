Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

Get Clene alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLNN

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Clene has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $13.50.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clene will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clene

In other Clene news, major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 32,705 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $179,877.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 708,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,228.50. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $216,664.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 477,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,856. This represents a 7.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,424. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clene by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Clene by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,481 shares in the last quarter. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.