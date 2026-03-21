Everpar Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $105.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

Further Reading

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