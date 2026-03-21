Sage Capital Advisors llc Trims Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $429.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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