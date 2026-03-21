Sage Capital Advisors llc Trims Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on ORCL
Key Stories Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large AI backlog and upbeat analyst bull cases reinforce growth narrative — recent coverage highlights a reported $553 billion backlog tied to AI contracts that helped spark the post‑earnings pop and supports bullish long‑term upside for cloud/AI exposure. Massive News: Oracle’s $553 Billion Backlog Could Make It the Most Important AI Stock of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Top‑street bulls (e.g., Guggenheim) reiterate buy cases and high price targets — some firms kept very bullish PTs after the quarter, arguing AI buildout could drive a future cash‑flow inflection. Why Guggenheim Sees Oracle’s AI Buildout Setting Up a Future Cash Flow Inflection
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish takeaways on durable cloud growth — commentators argue the quarter strengthens the case for sustained AI-driven revenue upside, making the stock a candidate for a multi‑year rally if execution holds. Where Will Oracle Be in 2 Years?
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed media and pundit comments are tempering momentum — high‑profile commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) called Oracle “good” but suggested other names may be better, which can cool retail enthusiasm. Jim Cramer Says “Oracle’s Good, But I Think There Are Others That Are Better”
- Neutral Sentiment: Capex debate remains unresolved — analysts flag Oracle’s plan for very large 2026 capex as high‑risk/high‑reward; markets are weighing long‑term payoff vs near‑term cash burn. Oracle Pushes Up Capex Spending on AI: High Risk or High Reward?
- Negative Sentiment: Investors refocus on dilution and financing risk after the AI‑driven results pop — post‑earnings materials reiterated large funding/capex plans (including an ATM program) that can pressure the share price. Oracle shares slide as investors refocus on dilution and spending risk after AI-driven results pop
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud class actions and law‑firm alerts have been filed/issued, increasing legal and reputational overhang and creating headline risk. Kessler Topaz files securities fraud class action against Oracle
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional rotation data are being flagged by trackers, which can amplify downside momentum while headline and dilution concerns remain. Oracle shares slide as investors refocus on dilution and spending risk after AI-driven results pop (insider activity)
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis highlighting cash burn from the AI push raises short‑term profitability and financing concerns despite growth — this keeps some value investors on the sidelines. Oracle Is Burning Cash in the Pursuit of “Hypergrowth.”
Oracle Stock Performance
Oracle stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $429.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.33.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
See Also
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