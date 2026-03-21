Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

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Bank Of Montreal Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of BMO stock opened at $133.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.85. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $149.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 11.76%.Bank Of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank Of Montreal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Code Waechter LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

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