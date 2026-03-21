Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Trimmed by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,438,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,488,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $310.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.98.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 528,970 shares of company stock valued at $177,150,321 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom News Summary

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About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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