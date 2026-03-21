The Campbell’s Company $CPB Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Campbell’s worth $48,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Campbell’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 85.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Campbell’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Campbell’s Price Performance

NASDAQ CPB opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The Campbell’s Company has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,884.78. This represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,748.64. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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