Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Down 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) were down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 725 and last traded at GBX 725. Approximately 2,012,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,345,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 817.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,210 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,075 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,020.

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Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

About Atalaya Mining

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 943.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 776.76.

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, Atalaya has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Cobre San Rafael S.L., which fully owns the Proyecto Touro brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena.

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