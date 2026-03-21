QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 3,404,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,026,000 after acquiring an additional 473,942 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.