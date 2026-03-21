Everpar Advisors LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 68,623 shares worth $25,989,258. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $422.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $471.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $3.70. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.