QP Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.38 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up about 2.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 940,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 96,612 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 805,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,729,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 427,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 397,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period.

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First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ FV opened at $60.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $68.16.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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