QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises 1.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 468.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 83.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 266.8% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.49. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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